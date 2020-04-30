Cheddar man: 9,000 year old skeleton found inside Cheddar cave

(Web Desk) – A 9,000 year old skeleton was found inside cave cheddar, England and was nicknamed cheddar man.

Cheddar Man is a human male fossil found in Gough s Cave in Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England.

The skeletal remains date to the Mesolithic (ca. 9100 BP, 7100 BC) and it appears that he died a violent death.

A large crater-like lesion just above the skull s right orbit suggests that the man may have also been suffering from a bone infection.

Excavated in 1903, Cheddar Man is Britain s oldest complete human skeleton. The remains are kept by London s Natural History Museum, in the Human Evolution gallery.

Analysis of his nuclear DNA indicates that he was a typical member of the western European population at the time, with lactose intolerance, probably with light-coloured eyes (most likely green but could be blue or hazel), dark brown or black hair, and dark/dark-to-black skin.