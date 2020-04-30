Spain: El Diablo restaurant grills food on volcano

(Web Desk) - The chefs at El Diablo Restaurant use heat generated by an active volcano to cook the food.

Using an exciting and questionably safe food preparation technique, the chefs at the El Diablo Restaurant on the island of Lanzarote have a one of a kind kitchen , a volcanic hole in the ground.

There is a giant grill that’s housed over one of the dormant volcano’s openings. The food is cooked using the heat from an actual volcano.

The architects who designed it, Eduardo Caceres and Jesus Soto, laid nine layers of basalt rock to insulate the restaurant over the volcano’s heat, according to Atlas Obscura.

If one of a kind restaurant experiences are the kind of thing your vacation itinerary dreams are made of, you are going to want to put El Diablo on your list.