King orders execution of servants; gets assassinated by them upon release

(Web Desk) - Annoyed by the long quarrel between two of the servants in his palace, the Iranian Shah Agha Mohammed Khan ordered them to be executed.

Since it was a Friday (holy day in Islam) the Shah then ordered their execution to be postponed for the next day.

Shah ordered them to be back to their duties.

However, Unfettered and unchained, the servants assassinated the king in his tent that same night out of revenge.