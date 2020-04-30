Groom requested to leave him without vaccinating but his efforts proved futile

JHANG (Dunya News) – The team of Health Department raided at house of the groom in Jhang city of the Punjab and forcefully injected the COVID-19 vaccine to him before leaving for wedding ceremony.

According to the details, groom Mazhar Abbas, a resident of Shah Jeewna – a town of Jhang District – was leaving for ‘barat’ (wedding ceremony when groom goes with family to take bride) without vaccination when the health department team reached there.

The groom was vaccinated for not showing the vaccination certificate. Other family members were also vaccinated against coronavirus. The groom also requested to the team for not vaccinating him but he was forcefully vaccinated.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government is launching a door-to-door vaccination campaign.