Boa constrictor found in bushes behind home

(Web Desk) – Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.

UPI reported that the Niles Police Department said a landscaper doing work behind a Niles home found the large snake slithering under a bush.

Sara Ruane, a snake expert at Chicago s Field Museum, identified the snake as a boa constrictor. She said the reptile was likely a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

Police said they are now trying to find the big snake s owner.

The discovery came just two weeks after a ball python was found slithering under a car at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in nearby Dupage County. Authorities said they do not believe the two snake discoveries are related.