(Web Desk) – Two painters were left dangling from the 26th floor of a high-rise in Thailand after a woman cut their support rope.

According to the New York Post, the woman has been charged with attempted murder, said Pol Col Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station.

The woman – a resident of the high-rise condominium – was reportedly angry that she had not been informed before they started the job, police said Wednesday.

The workers were left dangling hundreds of feet above the ground when the resident of the building snapped a rope that was supporting them. The 34-year-old woman is said to have done it without any warning. The incident took place on October 12.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media. In the video, the workers can be seen literally hanging on for dear life from the 26th floor of the building. The workers began to shout for help, asking the residents to open their windows and let them in.