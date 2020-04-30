In 1960s Wharton, a resourceful hunter shot a deer and used its teeth to make dentures for himself

(Web Desk) - Wharton, a resourceful hunter and inventor, who lived near Little Fort B.C. in the 1950s and 60s, shot a deer and used its teeth to make dentures for himself.

Then turned around and ate the deer with its own teeth.

Kathy Karkut, collections manager at the Museum of Health Care in Kingston said, "He made a nice little set of teeth for a full upper denture," which now has Wharton s teeth on display.

"I think he was just an unusual man. He was quite proud of his ingenuity, and he didn t need to go pay for dentures like everybody else."

Wharton s teeth were made of filed down deer s teeth, put into a base of plastic wood and held into place with household cement.

A contemporary magazine article about him reported he used the teeth for at least three years, despite Karkut describing them as "loose" and "dark and dirty."

"He must have used a lot of Polident," she said.

The advice from professionals is not to try this at home.