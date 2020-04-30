Sexual harasser gets a lesson by a female martial arts expert in a bus

(Web Desk) - A video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert in a bus has gone viral.

According to a report by a foreign news agency; the alleged victim who practises Muay Thai was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect harassed her by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man.

The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him on a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.

The reports also stated that police has identified the man and an investigation is underway.

Brazilian law states that a suspect, if convicted for sexual harassment, may be sent to prison for up to five years.