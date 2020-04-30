Lithuanian man sits in ice for 3 hours to break world record

(Web Desk) - A Lithuanian man put his endurance to the test by spending 3 hours and 1 minute submerged up to his neck in ice to break a Guinness World Record.

Valerjan Romanovski took on the Guinness record for longest duration of full body contact with ice by climbing into a glass container filled with ice cubes on the main square in the historic Vilnius Old Town in Lithuania.

Guinness World Records representatives were on hand to monitor the attempt, which lasted for 3 hours and 1 minute. Guinness officials said it will take some time still to verify the record.

The record is currently held by French endurance enthusiast Romaine Vandendorpe, who spent 2 hours and 35 minutes submerged in ice in December 2020.