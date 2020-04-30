Lost hiker ignore rescue calls, thinking they are spam

(Web Desk) - A hiker who was missing for more than 24 hours on Colorado s highest mountain ignored repeated phone calls from a search and rescue team because they came from an unknown number, it has been revealed.

As first reported by The Sacramento Bee, Lake County Search and Rescue found their efforts to locate a hiker lost on Mount Elbert on Monday, October 18, significantly hindered after the individual failed to respond to multiple calls.

According to the post, whereabout of the man was unknown for 24 hours, who went on a hike to Colorado’s highest mountain, Mount Elbert last week. The hiker was reported missing around 8pm on October 18 after failing to return to where he was staying, the authorities said. LCSAR was contacted after “multiple attempts to contact the subject via their cell phone were unsuccessful.”

Officials sent out teams to look for the person at night high probability areas on Mount Elbert, but failed locate the subject. Following morning after failing to locate the missing hiker, they also sent out teams “in a new area where hikers typically lose the trail.”

However, at around 9:30am, the man had safely returned back to his place of lodging, the reporting party informed the LCSAR teams. The hiker told authorities he had lost his way around nightfall and “bounced around on to different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead” before finally reaching his car the next morning, about 24 hours after setting out on the hike.

Although he added that he had no idea a rescue team was sent out to look for him, adding he ignored repeated phone calls from authorities “because they didn’t recognise the number.”

Asking people to be respectful, LCSAR added: ” In Colorado, most folks who spend time outdoors have a good understanding of the SAR infrastructure that is there to help them, but this is not the case nation-wide.”