Men drive an extra 276 miles per year, British study

(Web Desk) - According to a British study, men drive an extra 276 miles per year because they refuse to ask for directions.

Although women drivers now outnumber male motorists, men still account for the majority of the driving on roads.

The observed gender trends in driver licensing will likely have major implications on the extent and nature of vehicle demand, energy consumption and road safety.

This is the case because females are more likely than males to purchase smaller, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles than males.

They also drive less and tend to have a lower fatality rate per distance driven.

"Women are on average less aggressive and more law-abiding drivers -- attributes that lead to fewer accidents," the study says.