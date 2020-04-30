LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets – which is being celebrated all over the world – a video of the groom and bride including the guests at wedding reception raised slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after victory of Green Shirts against India went viral on social media.

According to the details, the excitement of the Pak-India match is found all over the world, including Pakistan and Indian cricket fans. Due to this excitement, tomorrow’s match around the world was also watched with great enthusiasm. This match was seen somewhere on the big screen in the streets or somewhere with family.

Meanwhile, a video of the bride and groom from a wedding ceremony is going viral on social media in which the guests including the bride and groom can be seen enjoying the Pak-India high voltage match.

According to the viral video on social media, it can be seen that a groom was chanting slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on stage during the ceremony. In the video, guests, including the bride sitting with the bride, can be seen celebrating Pakistan’s victory.