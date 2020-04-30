Snow leopard cubs spotted in Pakistan

(Web Desk) - The World Wildlife Fund Pakistan (WWF) on International Snow Leopard Day released footage of two snow leopard cubs found in Dhee Nala, in the buffer zone of Khunjerab National Park.

This remarkable species plays a key role as both top predator and an indicator of the health of its high altitude habitat.

If snow leopards thrive so will countless other species, as well as the millions of people whose livelihoods depend on the rivers flowing down from Central Asia’s mountains.



Snow leopards are solitary and elusive creatures that usually hunt at dawn and dusk.



Indeed, snow leopard habitats provides important resources for local communities – from food and medicine to grazing for livestock, and wood for shelter, heat and fuel, as well as water sources for millions of people downstream.

The community members have reported an increase in the number of snow leopards in the Karakoram Range.