Alligator caught trying to break into community pool in North Carolina

(Web Desk) – Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were dispatched to the Oyster Bay Drive area of the city on a report of an alligator trying to get into the community pool.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the reptile had broken through the porch lattice at the pool s reservation office.

The alligator was escorted to a nearby pond.