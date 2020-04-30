Video goes viral as elephant kills crocodile to protect her calf from danger

(Web Desk) – A video of a female elephant killing a crocodile to protect her young calf has gone viral on social media.

According to the Indian media, it was shot by Hans Henrik Haahr while on a safari in Zambia.

Elephants are peaceful animals but can turn aggressive to protect their offspring, just like any other animal or human. An example of the same is this incident which took during a safari in Zambia.

"Crocodiles are opportunistic hunters and have been known to prey on baby elephants. This mother elephant was not taking any chances and was not happy with the crocodile being so close to her young calf –to protect her calf, she removed the threat of the crocodile entirely," the video is captioned.

In the video, the elephant can be seen using its trunk and head to push the crocodile away. However, after a few moments, the mammal s behaviour turns aggressive and she tramples the croc under her heavy bodyweight.

The elephant wrapped her trunk around the crocodile s tail and tossed it around while trampling it. This eventually killed the reptile.

The shocking video has more than 4 lakh views.

One user wrote, "It s amazing how the elephant kept its tail up throughout the incident."

Another commented, "Croc: I ll crush you with my jaw and teeth. Eleph: Really? Let s see. I ll crush you with my weight. I m the heavyweight champion here."

A third one said, "Mama was very, very angry! Never mess with a mom who protects her family! “Yet another added, "Elephant: I had told u not to come near my little one... It s time I knock some sense into you.”