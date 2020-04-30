(Web Desk) - A man has had both his kidneys removed after they enlarged to what surgeons said was "record-breaking" size.

The organs removed from Warren Higgs weighed 35kg (77lb) in total.

The father-of-one, who has polycystic kidney disease (PKD), said his surgeons, told him that "in every single way you measure it" he had set a new record with the size of his heaviest kidney.

Oxford University Hospitals said it was the largest and heaviest based on reported weights.

Mr Higgs, from Windsor, said his larger right kidney weighed around 15kg (33lb) with an additional 5kg (11b) of fluid on top.

PKD causes small fluid-filled sacs called cysts to develop in the kidneys.

Five years ago, the inherited condition led to his kidneys growing five times larger than they should be, according to his doctors.

Mr Higgs said he was told a "life-saving" two hour operation at Churchill Hospital in Oxford was needed as the kidneys had started to crush his lungs, stomach, and heart.

The condition also caused him to have a large swollen stomach, which has had a "remarkable" change since the surgery in July, he said.

He has now returned to the gym, and is looking forward to doing a triathlon in a crowd funded recumbent electric bicycle next year.

But the former accountant said dialysis every two days is taking its toll.

"I can t explain how hard trying to get through dialysis is," he said.

Next year he is hoping to join the register to be eligible for a kidney transplant.