RAJKOT (Web Desk) – 70-year-old Gujarat woman birthing a child at an age when many are busy playing with their grandchildren!

According to the Indian media, this happened in Kutch a month ago and was made possible through IVF, but the process was nonetheless a massive challenge for the doctors in Bhuj. Their courage hinged on only the never-say-never attitude of the gutsy patient, Jivuben Valabhai Rabari, who egged the doctors on to go ahead with their experiment.

The resident of Mora village of Rapar taluka did not have any documents to prove her age, but told her physicians that she has seen around 65 to 70 summers while being steadfast on her desire to get a child through IVF.

And even the lady luck had to give in to this couple’s desire and their first child was born after 45 years of marriage.

According to the doctors, they counselled Jivuben not to take the risk of pregnancy at this age but she was quite emotional about getting the baby. Gynaecologist, Dr Naresh Bhanushali said, “We first made her menstrual cycle regular by prescribing oral medicines. Then we widened her uterus which had shrunk owing to age. We fertilized her eggs and created blastocyst and transferred it to the uterus.”

The doctors conducted sonography after two weeks and were surprised to see the foetus developing and continued to monitor it. They later found a heartbeat on time and saw no deformity and hence, continued with the pregnancy.

Though the mother had no comorbidities, looking at the risk of age-related blood pressure, doctors performed a C-section after eight months of pregnancy and the baby and its mother are totally healthy.