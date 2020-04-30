

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - A 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that made national headlines in 2016 after picking up and carrying around a 3-year-old boy who climbed into its enclosure, then getting shot, appeared on Wall Street Monday.

The giant gorilla was placed in Bowling Green Park, directly across from the famous Charging Bull statue, which was surrounded by 10,000 bananas (that will later be donated to local food banks and community fridges) to make a point about wealth disparity.

The organizers, founders of Sapien Network, an in-development social networking platform dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first said, they put up the display to show that Wall Street has become "bananas" -- wholly out of touch with the needs of everyday people.