Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house

(Web Desk) – A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.

Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video to Instagram showing him carrying a long snake at arm s length outside his Mount Dora home.

Bozzi said the snake had found its way inside his home, and he returned it to its habitat outside.

Bozzi previously made headlines when a video went viral showing him using a trash can to catch an alligator wandering through his neighborhood.