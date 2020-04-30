Magic mushrooms help treat depression, research

PENNSYLVANIA (web desk) – The scientists at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine have approved mushrooms to be a natural depression killer. The psychedelic ingredient in Psilocybe cubensis, or so-called magic mushrooms, may be a useful treatment for depression when paired with psychotherapy.

Harvard University psychologist Jay Olson said, “At least for some people, psilocybin can reduce depression better than several common treatment options.”

Mushrooms have, previously, proved to be a natural cure for many diseases, and now its medicinal properties have also been proving to be killing depression in people who have it regularly.

According to the research, mushrooms are packed with Ergothioneine. It is an amino acid that is found mainly in mushrooms, as well as red and black beans.

Moreover, they contain properties that balances the oxidative stress leading towards a healthier and happier life free of depression.

Further research will be needed to help scientists understand who might benefit from psilocybin over other anti-depressants.