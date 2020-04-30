5 weirdest facts to blow your mind

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – The world is weird and so are human beings and animals. Here are some of the weirdest facts that will blow your mind.

1. Love-sick:

Philophobia is the fear of love or of becoming emotionally connected with another person. Yep, it’s a real thing and you are not alone in that.

2. Multi-talented mouthwash:

Today, we know Listerine for keeping our mouths minty fresh. But it has been sold in the past as a cure for dandruff, a surgical disinfectant, a floor cleaner, a hair tonic, and a deodorant.

3. Baby daddies:

In seahorses, it’s the male who gets pregnant and gives birth. The female seahorse deposits her eggs inside the male, who fertilizes and carries them inside a pouch until they’re ready to be born.

4. Tongue print:

Your tongue has a unique “print,” just like a fingerprint.

5. Your blood has gold:

We all have a little gold in us. You heard it right. The human body contains about 0.2 milligrams of gold, mostly in our blood.