Plane stuck under bridge in India, video goes viral

(Web Desk) - A video of an Air India plane stuck underneath an over-bridge in Indian capital, Delhi, has gone viral.

The scrapped plane, which had reportedly been sold off, was being transported when it got stuck.

The video shows traffic passing by the plane whose wings appear to have been removed.

The video has been watched thousands of times on Twitter and YouTube, with many asking how the plane got stuck in the first place.