Born without legs, Zion Clark sets Guinness World Record for fastest 20m walk on hands

(Web Desk) – Zion Clark has officially set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 20-meter walk on two hands.

The 23-year-old athlete set the record back in February at his high school gym in Massillon, Ohio. Olympic Gold Medalist and Guinness World Records title holder Butch Reynolds, who is Clark’s coach, helped Clark achieve the feat in under five seconds. His end-time was 4.78 seconds.

“Before I knew it, I had crossed the finish line! A rush of euphoria surged through my body as the official timer called out 4.78 seconds!’ Clark said, according to VIBE. “Everybody was excited, I was excited, my girlfriend was excited… it was just a moment man!”

Last week, the athlete and motivational speaker took to Instagram to announce that he is officially a Guinness World Record Holder. “As the fastest human on two hands for 20m. This is a big accomplishment for me. I am one of the main features in the 2021 edition, so make sure you get your copy of it,” Clark captioned a photo he shared holding his certificate and copy of the 2022 Guinness World Records.