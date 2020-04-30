Man who married a rice cooker divorces it 4 days later

Dunya news (web desk) - Khoirul Anam, an Indonesian man, married his rice cooker. On Facebook, Khoirul shared pictures from his wedding with the rice cooker and the post got viral on social media.

In pictures that were made available on social media, Khoirul was seen dressed in traditional white attire while the rice cooker was also decorated with a sheer white veil.

For the ceremony, the rice cooker was placed beside Khoirul while in one of the images, he also kissed the cooker. ‘Both’ signed the marriage papers as well.

In the caption of his post, Khoirul said that he married the rice cooker because it is “white, loving and obedient. Without you, my rice is not cooked.”

However, Khoirul divorced the rice cooker four days later.