Dunya news (web desk) - A Kansas man received a $10,000 as a gift on his birthday after he bought a pair of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Joe Krogman of Marysville decided to buy a Flip Flop Cash scratch-off ticket when he visited the CJ Express 1 store in Marysville on the day before his birthday, he told Kansas Lottery officials.

Krogman cheerfully described his stroke of luck, "At first she only gave me one to start with, but I asked her for another. It’s a good thing I did because it was the second ticket that had won $10,000," Krogman recalled. "I scratched it and was still a little sleepy-eyed, so I asked a buddy and the clerk if I was seeing it correctly, and they told me I was. I even took a picture of the ticket and sent it to my sister. I told her, ‘Happy birthday to me!’" he said.

Krogman collected his lottery money from the headquarters on his birthday.

The lottery winner have got plans to utilize the money on a vacation to his daughter’s place along with his wife in Las Vegas during spring.