New lizard species discovered in Peruvian Andes

(Web Desk) - An international team of scientists has discovered a new species of lizard in the Peruvian Andes.

The species, named Liolaemus warjantay, was found in a protected area at an altitude of 4,500 m (14,700 ft) in the Arequipa region in southern Peru.

It has a dark grey head and the females have pale yellow eyelids.

The discovery was made by scientists from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Peru.

There are more than 280 species of Liolaemus lizards living in a huge area ranging from the Central Andes in Peru to Patagonia, at the southern tip of South America.

They have adapted to a wide range of habitats.

Earlier this year, researchers spotted lizards from the Liolaemus genus at an altitude of more than 5,000m, which they think makes them the world s highest-altitude reptiles.