Employees in Colombia to get two days paid leave to mourn death of their pet

(Web Desk) - Employees in Colombia are set to be given two days paid leave if their pet dies, as part of proposed new laws.

Member of the Colombian Liberal Party, Alejandro Carlos Chacon brought forward a bill that would oblige employers to pay two days of paid leave following the death of an employee s beloved animal.

According to local media, Chacon said: "Some people do not have children but they do have a much-loved pet with which they develop a deep brotherly bond."

The 48-year-old politician added that the compassionate change would help people overcome their grief and pain of losing these beloved animals without being preoccupied with their jobs and that the bill will be applicable to the majority of families in Colombia, where six out of 10 households own a pet .

