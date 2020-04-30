Video goes viral as aggressive crows grounded drone delivery service

(Web Desk) – Hungry crows after thirsty, video went viral as aggressive crows have grounded a drone delivery service in Australia after strange images emerged of freak bird attacks.

Wing, managed in collaboration with Google, operates out of Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory delivering coffee, food, medicine and hardware supplies.

Drones leave every package at the door, but lately customers eagerly waiting for their lattes in the northern suburb of Harrison have been greeted by vicious crows swooping in and pecking at the plane.

Wing has now temporarily halted flights in parts of the suburb while local bird experts investigate the behavior of territorial animals.

The crows have been terrorizing drones by delivering food and other supplies to residents locked up in Canberra this week.

Ben Roberts was waiting for his daily coffee this week when he suddenly noticed that his drone was under attack.

He managed to film the crow hanging from the back of the plane and pecking it furiously with its beak.

The drone struggled to fly under the weight of the large bird, but luckily for Roberts he was able to deliver his breakfast before taking flight again.

“They are certainly very territorial at the moment,” he told ABC.

‘From your point of view, they are very intelligent birds, what should a drone be like for them? For us it would be like a flying saucer landing in our front yard.