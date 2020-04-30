Zoho CEO's close encounter with 12-foot King Cobra in village

(Web Desk) – Sridhar Vembu, the CEO and founder of Zoho Corporation, has posted a tweet going viral, in which, he encountered with 12-foot King Cobra in Tamil Nadu Village.

He tweeted two pictures of — hold your breath — a 12-foot king cobra that visited him recently. In one of the photos, we can see Vembu and a group of forest rangers holding the snake.

He captioned it, “A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit”. He added, “Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it. A very auspicious day!”

The post received over 3.4k likes within a few hours of being posted — no surprises there!

One person criticised the snake-spotting celebration in a now-deleted tweet, to which Mr Vembu responded by saying that the presence of snakes indicates a healthy ecosystem. "If we make the whole ecosystem sterile, it won t be just the snakes that we will lose," he warned.

Some users were stunned by the size of the snake. A user commented, “That looks really big and scary.”

Another user said that the snake could give anyone a “panic attack”. “If I was the one to have spotted such a large but magnificent creature, I d have a major panic attack,” the comment read.

A user named Arun Kumar tweeted that the people weren t careful enough while handling the cobra: “Unprofessional way of handling the snake. There was no reason to hold the snake like that for photo ops. Their vertebrae are delicate and can easily get damaged.”

Then there were a series of funny comments where users took the photos in a lighter vein. One of them, Deepak Sugandhi, wrote, "This occasion should be celebrated by launching a new app/service "Zoho Cobra". Now we have to figure out what that app will be for”.