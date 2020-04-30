Horrified woman left sobbing after spending £215 on haircut, only for it to make her resemble Karen

(Web Desk) – A woman has been left absolutely horrified after paying several hundreds pounds on a haircut, only to be left looking like a Karen.

We ve all had a bad haircut at some point or another in our lives, so you can imagine just how devastated TikTok user icarlyreboot when she walked out of the salon, just to discover her new hair do made her resemble a middle-aged mum who wants to speak to the manager.

Taking to the video sharing app, the woman absolutely sobbed as she inspected her (extremely expensive) new short hair do - which has since gone viral on TikTok.

"I just paid $300 (£215) to look like a Karen. I look like I’m on the PTA. I swear I don’t drive a mini van," she said, while crying hysterically.

"I look like I have three sons who play T-ball. I look like I collect coupons, oh God, I don’t collect coupons."

Trying to embrace the new persona of her hair do, the woman continued: "Okay, let’s practice, ‘Let me speak to your manager. Oh my God, why does God hate me!"

The clip has since been liked nearly 800,000 times and has been inundated with comments of support from people who ve gone through similar heartache.