Police book bride for sitting on bonnet of moving car, Covid violations

(Web Desk) - Police booked a 23-year-old bride and her relatives in India for alleged rash driving and violation of Covid-19 safety norms after a video, in which she is seen posing on the bonnet of a moving car, went viral on social media.

An FIR in the case was lodged at Loni Kalbhor police station. Police have booked the 23-year-old woman, a relative who was driving the SUV, another person who was filming her while riding on a bike, and some others who were travelling in the car.

The videos were widely circulated on social media and phone messenger platforms. In the video, the woman, wearing bridal attire, was seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car while a person on a bike was filming her.

Officials said as the legal provisions invoked in the offence were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest.