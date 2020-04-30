Man files FIR against in-laws for misleading him to marry transgender

(Web Desk) - Accusing his in-laws and the mediator of misleading him to marry a transgender, a man, a resident of Shatrinagar area of the Indian city, lodged an FIR against them at the local police station on Monday.

The man in his complaint has accused his in-laws of deceiving him by keeping him and his family in dark at the time of the marriage.

According to the complaint, the man, who got married on April 28, had discovered his wife’s condition when he tried to consummate the marriage.

He said when he took his wife for a medical examination, it was discovered in the medical report that she was a transgender.

