Groom's mother beats her son with slippers during wedding, video goes viral

(Web Desk) - Wedding videos are latest craze on social media as they are hugely popular because of their funny and dramatic content.

One such bizarre video doing the rounds on the internet shows a groom’s mother getting up on the wedding stage in front of hundreds of guests and beating her son with slippers.

According to a news report, the incident happened in Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, where the jaimala ceremony of a wedding was underway.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a woman who was the groom’s mother, climbs up on the stairs leading up to the wedding stage. She then takes off her slippers and starts hitting the groom in front of the wedding guests. The incident created ruckus in the wedding and the rest of the rituals were completed in a hurry.