David Rush said he previously held the record for longest duration balancing an object on the head

(Web Desk) – A serial Guinness World Record breaker in Idaho reclaimed a title by balancing a garden hoe on his head for 2 hours, 36 minutes and 6 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he previously held the record for longest duration balancing an object on the head, but his title was taken by someone who beat his time.

Rush said it takes "physical and mental stamina" to keep an object balanced for a long period of time. He said he rotated between three different standing positions to support the muscles required for the record.

Rush ended up balancing the 2-pound, 3-ounce garden hoe on his head for 2 hours, 36 minutes and 6 seconds, enough to recapture the record.