Woman claims she got her eyesight back after receiving coronavirus jab

MUMBAI (Web Desk) -In a bizarre incident, a woman claimed she got her eyesight back after receiving coronavirus vaccine jab in India’s Maharashtra.

According to the details, Mathurabai Bidve, 70, had lost sight in both of her eyes nine years ago. She has been living with her relatives in Maharashtra since she lost her eyesight.

She took her first dose of Covishield vaccine on June 26. The very next day, Mathurabai Bidve claimed that she regained 30 to 40 per cent eyesight from one eye. However, It’s not yet confirmed by doctors whether the woman’s claim is true, foreign media reported.

