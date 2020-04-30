Couple turns billionaires after bank accidentally deposits fifty billion dollars in their account

(Web Desk) - A couple from the United States’ Louisana was left in utter disbelief after a sum of $50 billion dollars had been deposited in their account. The ‘accidental’ transaction was soon reversed after the bank was alerted on the same by the family. However, seeing so many zeros in the bank balance for a brief time gave Darren James, a real estate agent from Baton Rouge and his wife the “neat" feeling of a billionaire.

Talking about the experience, Darren said, “It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I’ve never seen that many zeros in my life."

The incident happened on Saturday when the couple was shocked to see their bank balance rise in leaps and bounds. However, it was only a matter of three days when the sum again vanished. How or why such an amount was deposited was not disclosed by the bank.

In the midst of all this. the couple ensured to take a screenshot of the same to remember their once-in-a-lifetime billionaire feeling.

If luck was on his side, Darren had planned to use that money to help others and undertake charitable work including a children’s hospital. Speaking to a news publication, he said, “There’s enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others."

Such errors may occur on the bank’s part, it’s important to inform the bank about the error. One might face criminal charges if they use the money that doesn’t belong to them. On being informed the bank reverses the transaction.