Groom marries another woman as baaratis not served mutton curry

(Web Desk) - A groom canceled his marriage just moments before the wedding rituals were about to start and went ahead to marry another woman before returning home-all because of mutton.

According to a report, the 27-year-old groom, identified as Ramakant Patra, was upset after the bride’s family failed to serve his kin mutton at the feast. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when the groom and baaratis arrived at the Bandhagaon village in Sukinda block and were taken to the dining hall for lunch. However, members of the wedding party demanded mutton curry.

As the dish wasn’t prepared, the baraatis entered into an argument with the bride’s family and the situation soon turned pretty ugly. When the groom came to know that mutton had not been cooked for the wedding party, he called off the marriage.

The bride’s family tried to plead and persuade, but he remained adamant. The wedding party then left the bride’s house and went to a relative’s house where they stayed for the rest of the day. Next day, he married another woman of Phulajhara in Tamka the same night before returning to Keonjhar.