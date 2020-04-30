Dollar 4 painting sold at auction for nearly $90,000

(Web Desk) - A painting by pop icon David Bowie purchased for about $4 at a Canadian landfill has been sold at auction in Toronto for nearly $90,000.

The painting which was originally sold through a website around 2001, found itself two decades later at a donations store in South River, Ontario.

The sale price blew past auction house Cowley Abbot s estimated $7,000 to $10,000 valuation of the diminutive artwork, which went to an American collector.

Auctioneer Rob Cowley said a dozen bidders vied for the computer and acrylic collage on canvas that is part of the so-called D Head series of portraits of the Ziggy Stardust rocker himself, his friends, and others that he painted between 1995 and 1997.

The 24 by 20 centimeter painting of a pale figure dressed in teal clothes, with teal and red hair on a crimson background, was originally sold through a website around 2001.

It somehow found itself two decades later at a donations store in South River, Ontario -- 300 kilometers north of Toronto. There, an anonymous buyer paid $4 (Can$5) for it.