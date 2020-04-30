Wautoma High School Principal Jennifer Johnson said students were amazed by the act of Mother Nature

(Web Desk) - Distracted high schoolers may often find themselves staring out the window, but this time there was something to see.

Underclassmen in Wisconsin were preparing to take a standardized test when lightning suddenly struck a pine tree outside their high school building on Thursday.

The flames scorched and shattered the evergreen outside Wautoma High School on impact, incredible video footage shows. No one was injured and the school was not damaged, Principal Jennifer Johnson said.

That morning, freshman and sophomore students were preparing to take the ACT Aspire test when the bolt suddenly struck just before 8:30 a.m.

The principal said that the strike stole the students’ attention and many were excited to witness "such an amazing act of Mother Nature."

The now-viral video has since been viewed over 10,000 times online.