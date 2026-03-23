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Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle

Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle
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Summary Tencent launched ClawBot, integrating WeChat with the OpenClaw AI agent, letting users interact with AI directly, amid rising interest and competition in China's AI agent market.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tencent (0700.HK) launched a tool on Sunday to ​integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw ‌agent, deepening its push into AI agents that have become a key battleground among China's technology companies.

The software, called ClawBot, will ​appear as a contact within WeChat, allowing ​users of China's most popular app with over ⁠1 billion monthly active users to connect directly with ​OpenClaw.

Users can send and receive commands to interact with ​the AI agent through the messaging interface.

The integration comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that can perform tasks such as ​transferring files and sending emails on users' behalf, has gained ​traction in recent weeks.

Users have rushed to install and experiment with ‌agent ⁠products, prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of security risks.

Tencent's WeChat integration follows the company's launch earlier this month of its own ​AI agent ​suite, comprising QClaw for ⁠individual users, Lighthouse for developers and WorkBuddy for enterprises.

Last week, Alibaba(9988.HK) launched Wukong, an ​artificial intelligence platform for enterprises that coordinates ​multiple AI ⁠agents to handle complex business tasks including document editing and meeting transcription within a single interface.

Baidu(9888.HK) quickly followed with ⁠a ​series of AI agents built on ​OpenClaw, spanning desktop software, cloud services, mobile tools and smart-home devices.

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