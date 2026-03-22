Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PTA issues 5G licenses to all major telecom operators in Pakistan

PTA issues 5G licenses to all major telecom operators in Pakistan
Updated on

Summary The PTA confirmed that all operators have met regulatory and technical requirements.

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted 5G licenses to all major telecom operators Zong, Ufone,Jazz.

The development marks a significant step toward modernizing Pakistan’s telecommunications sector. Experts say the 5G launching would accelerate digital innovation, support tech startups, and improve mobile broadband experiences nationwide.

With 5G now officially licensed, Pakistanis can expect high-speed mobile internet, seamless streaming, improved online services, and a stronger foundation for smart city initiatives.

Analysts highlight that the rollout will also position Pakistan competitively in the region for technological advancement.

The PTA confirmed that all operators have met regulatory and technical requirements, ensuring a smooth and secure introduction of 5G services. Citizens can anticipate phased network deployments in major urban centers over the coming months.
 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

Amazon plans smartphone comeback more than a decade after Fire Phone flop
Musk found liable to Twitter shareholders in fraud lawsuit over $44 billion takeover
Punjab to launch region's first AI-driven governance system under Maryam Nawaz
PTA formally authorises CMOs to start 5G services across Pakistan
Featured

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz

PM Shehbaz reaches out to services chiefs on Eid, pays tribute to security forces

Police shootout in Hangu leaves one militant dead, two injured

Imran Khan misses Eid prayers at Adiala jail amid security restrictions

Armed Forces chiefs extend Eid greetings to nation