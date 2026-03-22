PTA issues 5G licenses to all major telecom operators in Pakistan

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted 5G licenses to all major telecom operators Zong, Ufone,Jazz.

The development marks a significant step toward modernizing Pakistan’s telecommunications sector. Experts say the 5G launching would accelerate digital innovation, support tech startups, and improve mobile broadband experiences nationwide.

With 5G now officially licensed, Pakistanis can expect high-speed mobile internet, seamless streaming, improved online services, and a stronger foundation for smart city initiatives.

Analysts highlight that the rollout will also position Pakistan competitively in the region for technological advancement.

The PTA confirmed that all operators have met regulatory and technical requirements, ensuring a smooth and secure introduction of 5G services. Citizens can anticipate phased network deployments in major urban centers over the coming months.

