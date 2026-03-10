Pakistan auctions 480MHz 5G spectrum for $507 million

Pakistan begins its 5G spectrum auction in Islamabad as officials say the move will improve connectivity, boost IT exports and bring high-speed internet to remote areas within months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday successfully completed the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) / 5G in Pakistan, marking a transformative milestone in the nation’s digital journey.

Tech giants Jazz, Ufone and Zong participated in the bidding process as they secured 48MHz for $507 million out of 597MHz offered by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Jazz, Ufone, and Zong acquired spectrum across the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands. Jazz was the biggest purchaser with 190 MHz, followed by Ufone with 180 MHz and Zong with 110 MHz.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully inaugurated the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) / 5G in Pakistan, marking a transformative milestone in the nation’s digital journey. The prestigious inaugural ceremony was graced by… pic.twitter.com/7bLOjsM91b — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 10, 2026

A ceremony for the auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan was held under the supervision of the PTA on Tuesday. The event was held at a local hotel here and attended by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar along with other officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said today is an important day for the IT sector.

He noted that the government is taking steps to stabilize the country’s economy and is also implementing energy conservation measures in view of the regional situation.

He added that efforts regarding the 5G auction have finally succeeded today, stating that the government has established a complete ecosystem for the auction.

According to him, 5G has numerous use cases and the country is moving towards new industries such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Muhammad Aurangzeb further said that the spectrum auction will help increase IT exports.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister recently announced online classes and work-from-home measures, which are particularly important during the ongoing regional tensions.

He said that spectrum availability is essential for these initiatives and the auction will significantly improve connectivity.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima said that 5G is being introduced in Pakistan for the first time.

She emphasized that IT plays a crucial role in the modern era and that the internet has become the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

According to her, access to modern and high-speed internet is now a necessity for everyone.

She stated that 5G internet services are expected to be formally launched within four to five months.

She added that providing fast and advanced internet services remains a top priority and noted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council has played an important role in supporting the country’s development.

She said the launch of 5G will accelerate Pakistan’s progress.

Earlier, while opening the ceremony, Chairman PTA Hafeez Ur Rehman said that the day they had long envisioned has finally arrived.

He thanked all institutions involved in making the spectrum auction possible, adding that the availability of spectrum had been the biggest challenge.

He said the PTA and the Frequency Allocation Board worked together to ensure spectrum availability. He added that 5G services will bring modern internet facilities to remote areas of the country, although electricity load shedding remains a major hurdle in providing stable internet services.

Major General (Retd.) Hafeez Ur Rehman described 5G as a “digital highway” and the engine of Pakistan’s future, calling the day historic for the country as it marks the beginning of a new era.

He further stated that Pakistan has become the first country in Asia to abolish Right of Way charges, reducing them from Rs36,000 per kilometer to zero.

The PTA chairman added that the government has taken every possible step to facilitate the industry and now it is up to the telecom industry to actively participate in the spectrum auction.