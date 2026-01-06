Punjab Safe Cities Authority launches free emergency mobile charging in Lahore

On Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, Punjab Safe Cities Authority launched free emergency mobile charging in Lahore, installing ports at 30 locations with plans to expand to 100.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has launched an emergency free mobile phone charging service in Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority, the facility has been introduced to enhance public safety by ensuring citizens can keep their mobile phones operational during emergencies.

So far, emergency free mobile phone charging ports have been installed at 30 locations across Lahore, where the public has already started benefiting from the service.

The spokesperson further stated that the service will be expanded to 100 locations in Lahore.