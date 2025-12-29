NCCIA warns of online fraud ahead of New Year

According to the NCCIA, congratulatory links and fake gift messages are circulating on the arrival of the New Year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Cybercrimes Investigation Authority (NCCIA) has issued an alert to avoid fraud.

According to the NCCIA, congratulatory links and fake gift messages are circulating on the arrival of the New Year.

“Do not click on any unknown link or share your WhatsApp code with anyone. The alert says that do not let your happiness be seen by hackers, and stay safe from fraudsters.”

IT experts say that fraudulent app files and malware are sending New Year greeting cards on WhatsApp through links. To receive these cards, a message is being sent to click on the link below.

Experts have further said that do not pay attention to such links because they pose a risk of hacking the phone and the data, photos, phone numbers and bank account details on the mobile can completely fall into the hands of cybercriminals.