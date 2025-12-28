Google introduces new update allowing Gmail users to change Email addresses

Under the new system, the original Gmail address will remain active as an alias.

(Web Desk) - Google has announced a major policy change that is expected to ease a long-standing inconvenience for millions of Gmail users worldwide.

For the first time, users will be able to change their existing @gmail.com email address to a new @gmail.com address without creating an entirely new Google account.

Previously, Google only allowed users with third-party email addresses linked to their Google accounts to update their login credentials. Gmail addresses were considered permanent and could not be altered. However, the company has now confirmed that this restriction is being lifted.

According to Google, users will soon be able to update the @gmail.com address associated with their Google account. While the company has not yet shared full technical details or a rollout timeline, it has stated that the feature will eventually be available to all users.

Under the new system, the original Gmail address will remain active as an alias, meaning users will continue to receive emails sent to both the old and new addresses. Importantly, all existing account data — including emails, contacts, photos, messages, and files stored on Google Drive — will remain fully intact and unaffected by the change.

Google has also outlined several key conditions. After changing the Gmail address, users will not be able to create a new Gmail account for 12 months, and the newly selected address cannot be deleted during this period. Users will be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Drive using either the old or the new email address.

