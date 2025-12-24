Federal Cabinet approves 5G spectrum auction, launch expected next month

Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved the 5G spectrum auction, with the 600 MHz auction slated for next month. 5G services are expected to launch soon

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting where the approval for the 5G spectrum auction was granted.

According to sources, the cabinet accepted the recommendations of the 5G Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee.

The 600 MHz spectrum auction is expected next month, paving the way for the official launch of 5G services in Pakistan.

The cabinet also took a detailed look at the country’s economic situation during the meeting, discussing key challenges and potential measures to stabilize the economy.