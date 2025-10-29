Pakistan's first astronaut to travel to space in 2026

Ahsan Iqbal announced Pakistan’s first astronaut will go to space in 2026, highlighting digital progress and satellite connectivity goals.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal announced that Pakistan’s first astronaut will journey into space in 2026.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of high-speed internet and a commercial satellite in Islamabad, the minister shared the good news that Pakistan will send its first astronaut to space next year.

He stated that the progress of any civilization depends on its access to space technology. “Space technology is a key pillar of Pakistan’s 'Uraan Pakistan' vision.

Over the past two years, Pakistan has launched four satellites and developed the capability to provide internet services through them. Now we are laying the foundation of a connected Pakistan through a combination of fiber, 5G, and commercial satellites,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal added that the goal of 'e-Pakistan' is to connect youth across the country with the global digital network. “Linking every school and health center with broadband internet is our top priority,” he said.

He emphasized that 'e-Pakistan' is not just a slogan but the foundation of a modern economy and governance system, serving as the backbone of a digital economy that will create millions of new jobs for youth.

The minister further said that the internet is no longer just a communication tool but the essential infrastructure for productivity. “We are ensuring access to high-speed internet for every citizen, and satellite internet will play a vital role in connecting remote areas,” he concluded.

