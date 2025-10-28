Pakistan achieves major milestone in IT sector

Pakistan’s IT sector excels as developers launch 1,053 apps in 2024, boosting global recognition, investment, and confidence through SIFC support.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has achieved a remarkable milestone in the world of information technology as the country's IT sector is witnessing growth thanks to the efforts Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Thanks to the favorable environment created by SIFC, the country’s IT sector has witnessed significant progress.

In 2024, Pakistani app developers successfully launched 1,053 mobile applications - marking a major achievement and establishing Pakistan as an emerging mobile app development hub in the region.

The global demand for Pakistani applications on Android and iOS platforms has increased, reflecting international recognition of the country’s developers.

During 2024, Pakistani developers released 764 Android and 289 iOS applications, helping Pakistan surpass countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, and Egypt to secure a new global standing in the IT sector.

The growing global popularity of Pakistani mobile apps has also boosted foreign investor confidence. SIFC’s policies continue to play a vital role in accelerating investment and growth in Pakistan’s IT industry.