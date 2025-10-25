Pakistan's first Apple store to open in Lahore by end of this year

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first official Apple retail store will be inaugurated at Lahore’s Dolmen Mall by the end of this year, it was announced by Air Link Communication.

The announcement was made during the company’s latest corporate briefing, attended by representatives from various financial institutions, including Topline Securities.

According to reports, a Xiaomi retail outlet will also be set up at the same location alongside the Apple Store.

The development came after Air Link was designated as Apple’s “Premium Partner” in Pakistan in September last year.

Apple’s authorised distributor in the region, ‘GNext Technologies’, selected Air Link to expand the organised and wider retail reach of Apple products in the country.

Air Link stated that the partnership will enable consumers to access Apple’s full product range — including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and accessories — through official retail channels, ensuring an international-standard shopping experience.

During the briefing, the company also revealed that it expects a shipment of 10,000 Acer laptops by November.

These completely built units (CBUs) will form part of a pilot project, and if successful, the company plans to begin local manufacturing of the devices.

Furthermore, Air Link disclosed that it is in talks with another international mobile phone brand to establish local manufacturing and distribution operations in Pakistan, though no final agreement has yet been signed.