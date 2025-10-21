Dutch economy minister says he spoke with Chinese counterpart about chipmaker Nexperia

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Economy Minister on Tuesday said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart about Nexperia BV, the Dutch computer chip maker the Dutch government seized control of last month. China, where most of Nexperia's chips are packaged and sold, responded by blocking exports, alarming European carmakers that rely on its chips.

Vincent Karremans said in a statement he had spoken to Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and they discussed "further steps toward reaching a solution" to the impasse that would serve the interests of the company and the Chinese and European economies.

Meanwhile Nexperia's business in China has begun to assert its independence, telling employees they can reject "external instructions".

Nexperia is a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed Wingtech.